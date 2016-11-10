Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips
Rich eggs combine with tangy, bubbling tomatoes for a new take on the usual egg casserole. The ham chips (you can also use shaved Parmesan cheese) make a crisp, salty topper. Shirred eggs are baked in a flat-bottomed pan, often with cream, but Howard uses tangy stewed tomatoes instead as a nod to her family's love of canning. "We canned and preserved vegetables, and the holidays were the first time we were allowed to break anything like that out," she says. Howard's recipe calls for fresh tomatoes, but you can use canned as well.