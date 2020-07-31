26 Iconic State Fair Food Recipes To Make at Home

Let's be real—Southerners don't go to the state fair, or even the county fair, just to win a stuffed monkey at the ring toss or get seasick on the Tilt-A-Whirl. We go for the iconic fair foods, all gloriously deep-fried and full of flavor, whether a sweet dessert (hello, fried Oreos), a salty snack (say no more, fried macaroni and cheese), or something else entirely. Dill pickle chips, green tomatoes, and apple cider doughnuts get the excitement going way more than any amusement ride.

While you might not always be in the radius to hit the once-a-year state fair—though, the legendary State Fair of Texas with its annual competition for most bizarre fried foods is a bucket-list item in itself—you can easily recreate the same dishes at home. We're stocked with plenty of delicious renditions of all of the deep-fried state fair foods of our childhood, as well as a few special standouts that go beyond the fryer. Think old-school cherry cola slushies, Texas frito pie in the bag, and classic candy apples.

Here are some deliciously deep-fried and beyond recipes that copy your favorite fair foods right in your kitchen.