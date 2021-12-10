Stained Glass Candy

A Christmas classic.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Photographer: Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Yield:
1 pound
Don't even think twice about skipping out on this Christmas candy that tastes like the peppermint candy you might remember from your childhood. If you have a candy thermometer you can master this easy stained-glass candy with no problem. Make up two or three batches (red, green, and clear) if you're looking to create a presentation that wows—and, aren't we all? It's best not to attempt splitting the mixture in step two to create separate colors as it will start to harden before you can fully incorporate the extract and food coloring gel into each. One more tip: If you're omitting the food coloring gel to make a clear batch, be sure to use clear extract. Packaged in holiday tins, Stained Glass Candy is the gift teachers, friends, and neighbors will love to receive this year.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 15-by-10-inch jelly-roll pan or a high-rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil, and generously coat with cooking spray; set aside. Lightly coat a 3- to 3½- quart heavy saucepan with cooking spray. Stir together sugar, corn syrup, and water in prepared saucepan over medium. Attach a candy thermometer to saucepan, and bring mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally. Boil, undisturbed, until mixture reaches 300°F to 305°F on thermometer (hard-crack stage), 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Remove from heat; carefully stir in peppermint extract and food coloring gel until well combined; quickly pour mixture onto prepared jelly-roll pan. Let cool completely, about 45 minutes. Carefully break candy into pieces.

Tips

If you want to make multiple colors and flavors, you will need to mix up 1 batch at a time. Otherwise, the candy will harden before you can flavor and dye each portion. If you want the candy to be clear, add a clear extract. 

