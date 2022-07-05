St. Louis Ribs With Coffee Rub
No one will ever guess the secret ingredient in these succulent ribs is instant coffee granules. Cooked low-and-slow in the oven and finished on the grill or in the broiler, you'll love the earthy-sweet flavor of these St. Louis ribs.
Gallery
Credit: Photo: Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox
Recipe Summary
St. Louis-style ribs are cut from a pig's belly, underneath the breastbone. Fattier and meatier than baby back ribs, St. Louis ribs are trimmed by the butcher so they are square and uniform, which makes them cook evenly and lie nicely flat on a pan or the grill.