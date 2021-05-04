Sriracha Chicken Noodle Soup

Add some spice to your chicken noodle soup.

By Southern Living Editors

Do your weeknight dinners need a little extra spice? Whip up a batch of this Sriracha Chicken Noodle Soup–made with ramen and served with extra Sriracha sauce–for a warm, comforting soup that your family will love. This recipe takes chicken noodle soup up a notch with the addition of Sriracha sauce and a few spices. This slightly amped-up version of chicken noodle soup might just make you think twice about your go-to recipe. To make this batch of soup feel a little fancy, garnish each dish with sliced scallions and sesame seeds once it's been dished out into the respective bowls. This gives it restaurant-level presentation right at home. Your family will never think soup is boring ever again.

  • Heat sesame oil over medium heat; sauté garlic, ginger, and sweet onion until softened.

  • Add rice wine and chicken broth; stir, add ramen noodles. Break apart the noodles gently with a spoon; turn heat to high and bring mixture to a boil. Boil for 6 minutes, or until noodles are softened.

  • Return heat to low and add soy sauce, Sriracha, sweet chili sauce, and black pepper. Simmer for five minutes.

  • Add rotisserie chicken and cook until heated through. Top with scallions and sesame seeds, if desired, and serve with additional Sriracha.

