Sriracha Chicken Noodle Soup
Add some spice to your chicken noodle soup.
Do your weeknight dinners need a little extra spice? Whip up a batch of this Sriracha Chicken Noodle Soup–made with ramen and served with extra Sriracha sauce–for a warm, comforting soup that your family will love. This recipe takes chicken noodle soup up a notch with the addition of Sriracha sauce and a few spices. This slightly amped-up version of chicken noodle soup might just make you think twice about your go-to recipe. To make this batch of soup feel a little fancy, garnish each dish with sliced scallions and sesame seeds once it's been dished out into the respective bowls. This gives it restaurant-level presentation right at home. Your family will never think soup is boring ever again.