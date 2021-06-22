Summer Squash and Zucchini Skillet Strata
This casual side dish is filled with impressive flavors.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
This recipe combines the flavors of a classic Southern squash casserole with the deliciousness of strata, a baked dish made with a silky egg custard and cubed bread layered with cheese, vegetables, and other ingredients. But rather than using cubed bread, we opted for whole baguette slices and lots more vegetables, which transforms it into a tempting, summery side-especially later in the season when the squash harvest is overflowing. For the perfect bake, cut the squash thick so it doesn't overcook and take the time to let it drain so your end result isn't too soggy. Another essential step: let the bread slices get extra crispy when you toast them. They'll hold up during the final bake and add a pleasantly chewy (rather than mushy) texture to the dish. And even though the casserole should be assembled by alternating layers of vegetables with bread, don't worry too much about creating a perfect pattern. This summer side dish is meant to be unfussy and tasty!