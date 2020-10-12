Spritzed Cranberry Chutney

Love cranberry sauce but need a break from the jiggly canned variety? This is one side dish that has to be on the table in order for the Thanksgiving meal to be complete, but this year go out on a limb and make it a bit more interesting. Even Grandma will be pleased with how this rosemary-infused cranberry chutney looks in her heirloom cut-glass bowl. Serve just like you would the traditional slice of chilled cranberry sauce - alongside your favorite holiday casseroles, spooned over turkey and cornbread dressing or over a leftover turkey sandwich. You can also make it for a weekday meal and serve with grilled chicken or fish. Cook fresh or frozen (unthawed) cranberries with sugar and fragrant rosemary sprigs for about 15 minutes - the sugar will dissolve, and the ruby cranberries will begin to release their tart juices. Add Prosecco, a sparkling white wine, and stir until the liquid is reduced and syrupy. You can store this chutney in the refrigerator for up to 1 week, just let come to room temperature before serving.