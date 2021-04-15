Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon
There is no such thing as too many strawberries in this delicious salad.
Recipe Summary
We love our salads with both sweet and savory elements, and this Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon has all the flavor profiles that we dream of for springtime. Fresh and bright, this new take on a classic strawberry salad is perfect for any warm-weather occasion, like a Mother's Day brunch or luncheon.
Unlike typical strawberry salads, which may only have a few slices berries tossed in, this salad features strawberry on every level—we even blend it into the dressing, ensuring that the flavor really shines through. The crunchy bacon pairs beautifully with the sweet strawberry vinaigrette and thinly sliced shallot. Make this dressing in bulk and keep it in your weekly salad rotation.
Fresh sliced strawberries and cherry tomatoes add pops of red to this mixed green salad, drizzled all over with a light honey-Dijon vinaigrette. Make this bold salad more filling by adding shredded rotisserie chicken or cooked whole grains.