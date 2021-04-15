LIVE

Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon

There is no such thing as too many strawberries in this delicious salad.

By Ivy Odom

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

We love our salads with both sweet and savory elements, and this Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon has all the flavor profiles that we dream of for springtime. Fresh and bright, this new take on a classic strawberry salad is perfect for any warm-weather occasion, like a Mother's Day brunch or luncheon.

Unlike typical strawberry salads, which may only have a few slices berries tossed in, this salad features strawberry on every level—we even blend it into the dressing, ensuring that the flavor really shines through. The crunchy bacon pairs beautifully with the sweet strawberry vinaigrette and thinly sliced shallot. Make this dressing in bulk and keep it in your weekly salad rotation.

Fresh sliced strawberries and cherry tomatoes add pops of red to this mixed green salad, drizzled all over with a light honey-Dijon vinaigrette. Make this bold salad more filling by adding shredded rotisserie chicken or cooked whole grains.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place red wine vinegar, finely chopped shallot, honey, Dijon mustard, 1 cup of the strawberries, and ¼ teaspoon of the kosher salt in a blender. Process until smooth, about 30 seconds. With blender running, gradually drizzle in oil, processing until mixture is smooth and combined, about 30 seconds.

  • Arrange spring mix on a large platter. Top with feta, sliced shallot, tomatoes, bacon, and remaining 2 cups strawberries and ½ teaspoon salt. Drizzle vinaigrette over salad, and serve immediately.

