Spring Onion Grilled Pizza

Pizza night deserves an outside upgrade.

By Ann Taylor Pittman

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

25 mins
30 mins
4
Pizza on the grill is easier to pull off than you might think. No need for that expensive home pizza oven—when it comes to flatbreads, your grill can yield great results, too. Our Spring Onion Grilled Pizza makes a lovely appetizer for any cookout or al fresco dinner.

Forget the red sauce and mozzarella—this unique grilled pizza recipe is light and bright. This unconventional pie has a sauce made from whipped cream that's taken in a savory direction with the addition of thyme and garlic. The sauce is sprinkled with pecorino Romano, and the two melt together on the dough to form a creamy topping that's a perfect match for prosciutto and charred spring onions.

If you're wondering how to grill pizza, don't worry: our Test Kitchen is here with plenty of guidance. The trickiest part is cooking the pizza dough. Simply flip the dough right onto the grill and don't fuss with it for a few minutes—if you try to remove it too soon, the dough will stick to the grates.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Beat cream in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Stir in thyme, pepper, garlic, and salt. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Stretch pizza dough into a 14- to 16-inch-long oval shape on a large sheet of parchment paper. Brush top of dough with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Holding parchment paper, flip dough, oiled side down, onto oiled grill grates. Peel parchment paper off dough. Grill, covered, until well marked on bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from grill, and transfer to a work surface; brush top (ungrilled side) with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Set aside until ready to use.

  • Trim spring onions to 6 inches long from root end; reserve removed tops for another use. Cut trimmed spring onions in half lengthwise; place in a bowl. Drizzle evenly with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and toss gently to coat. Arrange onions on oiled grates; grill, covered, until well marked, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove from grill.

  • Flip pizza dough over to face grilled side up. Spread evenly with cream-thyme mixture, leaving a 1-inch border. Sprinkle evenly with cheese. Top with grilled onions. Place pizza on oiled grates, and grill, covered, until well marked on bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from grill. Tear prosciutto into pieces, and arrange on pizza. Cut into 8 wedges.

