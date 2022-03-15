Spring Onion Grilled Pizza
Pizza night deserves an outside upgrade.
Pizza on the grill is easier to pull off than you might think. No need for that expensive home pizza oven—when it comes to flatbreads, your grill can yield great results, too. Our Spring Onion Grilled Pizza makes a lovely appetizer for any cookout or al fresco dinner.
Forget the red sauce and mozzarella—this unique grilled pizza recipe is light and bright. This unconventional pie has a sauce made from whipped cream that's taken in a savory direction with the addition of thyme and garlic. The sauce is sprinkled with pecorino Romano, and the two melt together on the dough to form a creamy topping that's a perfect match for prosciutto and charred spring onions.
If you're wondering how to grill pizza, don't worry: our Test Kitchen is here with plenty of guidance. The trickiest part is cooking the pizza dough. Simply flip the dough right onto the grill and don't fuss with it for a few minutes—if you try to remove it too soon, the dough will stick to the grates.