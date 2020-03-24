Spring Compound Butters
One of the easiest and most elegant snacks to serve in the spring is a platter of raw radishes with flavored butters, flaky salt, and baguette slices. The butter and bread tame the peppery heat of the radishes and the salt brings all of the flavors together for an unbeatable combination. For a passed hors d'oeuvres, you can also spread the baguette slices with butter, then top with thinly sliced radishes and a sprinkling of flaky salt. A compound butter is simply butter that has been flavored with additional ingredients, like herbs, citrus zest, or mustard. Salted butter works, but velvety European-style cultured butter is even better. Choose one of the flavored butters below, or serve all three for a delicious mix of colors and flavors. Round red radishes from the grocery store are a fine accompaniment, you can find other varieties at the farmers' market, like spicy French breakfast radishes or watermelon radishes, which are large enough to cut into wedges.