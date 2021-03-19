Spoon bread , a cornmeal-based dish similar to a savory pudding, is a Southern delicacy. But this recipe for Spoon Bread with Mushrooms and Herbs turns a humble Southern staple into the main event. Heavenly, creamy grits act as the base to this Southern spoon bread. It puffs like a soufflé , creating a golden-brown crust that encapsulates a tender, creamy interior. Buttery, flavorful mushrooms give some earthy, herby, and toothsome factors to the spoonbread. Trust us: This is dangerous.

A trick to getting your mushrooms nice and browned: Don't stir the pot. Let the mushrooms cook undisturbed at first so they can get a good sear, which prevents sogginess. Folding in a portion of the beaten egg whites into the soufflé helps lighten the grits mixture and makes it easier to fold in the remaining whites without deflating them. If you're looking to prep in advance, you could easily make the mushrooms ahead of time, stirring in the herbs right before serving.