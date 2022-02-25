Spinach and Mushroom Frittata

Breakfast is served.

By Julia Levy

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

20 mins
40 mins
4
A frittata is an easy way to turn eggs into a satisfying meal to serve hot or at room temp. All you need is a trusty ovenproof skillet—preferably nonstick, although a slick and shiny well-seasoned cast-iron pan can do the trick as well. Frittata fillings are open to creativity, but some go-to combinations are perfect matches, such as earthy mushrooms, leafy spinach, and melty cheese in this recipe. Although we tend to refer to interesting exotic mushrooms as wild, most of them are actually farmed and as easy to use as simple button mushrooms, but with far more flavor. We can find ready-to-use packages of these mushroom medleys in the produce section of most grocery stores, often near the packages of pre-washed baby spinach, which makes this recipe a snap to prepare.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F with rack in upper third position. Whisk together eggs, milk, mustard, thyme, garlic salt, pepper, and kosher salt in a medium bowl. Fold in cheese. Set aside.

  • Heat a 10-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add mushrooms and oil; cook, stirring often, until mushrooms start to brown, about 2 minutes. Add shallots; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, about 4 minutes. Add spinach in batches, stirring until wilted after each addition. Reduce heat to medium.

  • Pour egg mixture into skillet, and tilt skillet to distribute egg evenly over vegetables. Cook over medium until eggs around edges of skillet begin to set, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Transfer skillet to preheated oven. Bake until frittata is puffed and set, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven. Serve hot, warm, or at room temperature. 

© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/26/2022