Spinach and Mushroom Frittata
Breakfast is served.
Recipe Summary
A frittata is an easy way to turn eggs into a satisfying meal to serve hot or at room temp. All you need is a trusty ovenproof skillet—preferably nonstick, although a slick and shiny well-seasoned cast-iron pan can do the trick as well. Frittata fillings are open to creativity, but some go-to combinations are perfect matches, such as earthy mushrooms, leafy spinach, and melty cheese in this recipe. Although we tend to refer to interesting exotic mushrooms as wild, most of them are actually farmed and as easy to use as simple button mushrooms, but with far more flavor. We can find ready-to-use packages of these mushroom medleys in the produce section of most grocery stores, often near the packages of pre-washed baby spinach, which makes this recipe a snap to prepare.