Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding Recipe

The slow cooker does the work for this light and cheesy bread pudding. Dijon mustard gives the dish just a bit of zing. Start the breakfast bread pudding in plenty of time to allow three or so hours for cooking. Prep your ingredients the night before for easy assembly in the morning. Hands-on time should only be about 10 minutes, which means pre-assembling the casserole in the slow cooker isn't necessary. While this savory bread pudding is an ideal breakfast or brunch recipe, serve with a simple green salad for a delicious and hearty dinner recipe. This recipe can serve a crowd up to 10—so be ready for leftovers if you won't have quite so many appetites gathering around your table. Be sure to remove the lid for the last 10 minutes of cooking. This will ensure any remaining liquid is evaporated. Word of warning: Don't skimp when it comes to topping with Cheddar cheese. It provides the perfect gooey topping that your hungry family will love.Related: 15 Scrumptious Breakfast Casseroles

By Southern Living

Gallery

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place spinach and 1 Tbsp. water in a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap. Microwave at HIGH for 1 minute and let stand, covered, until spinach is wilted. Drain well and chop.

  • Lightly grease a 6-qt. slow cooker with cooking spray. Layer half of bread and all spinach, broccoli, and chives in slow cooker. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Top with remaining bread cubes, pressing down gently to fit.

  • Whisk together evaporated milk and next 5 ingredients until frothy. Pour evenly over bread. Top with shredded cheese. Cover and cook on Low for 3 to 4 hours or until set. Remove lid, and cook 10 minutes.

