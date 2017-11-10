Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites Recipe

Sub out your classic spinach and artichoke dip for this satisfying bite-sized appetizer at your next party. In this recipe, the salty, savory filling is balanced by the slightly sweet crescent dough for a delicious flavor profile. These Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites are so quick and easy to make, and they're a great dish for the kids to help with. (Adults and kids will love these just the same!) Make a few batches of these bites for your next dinner party or holiday gathering, and they'll be one of the first trays to empty. If you have leftover filling, one Test Kitchen professional suggested stirring it into scrambled eggs or folding it into an omelet—yum! We took the classic spinach-artichoke dip and made it easier to enjoy while holding a cocktail. Try arugula instead of spinach for a peppery flavor. The golden brown crescent rolls and creamy filling make this finger food a favorite snack amongst the crowd.

By Karen Rankin

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

25 mins
40 mins
Serves 16
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine spinach, drained artichoke hearts, shredded Gruyère, and cream cheese in a food processor, and pulse until smooth, about 5 times, stopping to scrape down sides as needed.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Separate crescent roll dough triangles where perforated. Cut each triangle in half from tip to base, creating 2 triangles out of each. Gently pat and stretch the wide end of each triangle to make it a bit wider. Spoon about 1⁄2 tablespoon of filling on wide end of each triangle. Roll from widest part of triangle, pinching sides slightly, toward tip, enclosing filling; curve slightly to create a crescent shape. Place on prepared baking sheets, about 1 inch apart.

  • Lightly brush beaten egg over surface of each crescent. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 12 minutes, rotating pans halfway through bake time.

