Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites Recipe
Sub out your classic spinach and artichoke dip for this satisfying bite-sized appetizer at your next party. In this recipe, the salty, savory filling is balanced by the slightly sweet crescent dough for a delicious flavor profile. These Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites are so quick and easy to make, and they're a great dish for the kids to help with. (Adults and kids will love these just the same!) Make a few batches of these bites for your next dinner party or holiday gathering, and they'll be one of the first trays to empty. If you have leftover filling, one Test Kitchen professional suggested stirring it into scrambled eggs or folding it into an omelet—yum! We took the classic spinach-artichoke dip and made it easier to enjoy while holding a cocktail. Try arugula instead of spinach for a peppery flavor. The golden brown crescent rolls and creamy filling make this finger food a favorite snack amongst the crowd.