Sausage-and-Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Cornmeal Biscuits
Cheesy biscuits hide a savory gravy so good you'll want to lick the serving spoon.
Instead of spooning sauce on top of biscuits, this breakfast casserole bakes the biscuits right on top of the sausage-studded gravy. Smoked sausage, such as Conecuh, adds a rich smokiness to the white gravy. You can use regular sausage if you have it on hand, but consider sprinkling in a bit of smoked paprika to amp up those smoky flavors. For a bit of color, add handfuls of spinach; it'll wilt into silky threads that help give the gravy body.
Two types of cheese are used in the gravy: Gruyère and sharp Cheddar. The Gruyére is nutty and slightly sweet and provides a nice contrast to sharp Cheddar, which delivers a cheesy punch. You can use other cheeses if you have them on hand. Jarlsberg and fontina are two good swaps for Gruyère. Colby or Parmesan can take the place of Cheddar.
These cornmeal biscuits aren't like classic buttermilk biscuits. The yellow cornmeal makes them a bit crumblier, like a hybrid of biscuits and cornbread. They're the perfect accompaniment to the gravy, providing a hint of crunch against the silky gravy. The best part? There's no cutting biscuit dough here. You'll drop the batter by the spoonful onto the top of the gravy.