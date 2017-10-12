Spiked Cranberry-Orange Salad Recipe

Sweet, tangy, and a little crunchy from celery and toasted walnuts—this is everything you want in a cranberry salad. There are just a few staple dishes that every Thanksgiving table needs, and no turkey or ham dish is complete without a side of sweet, tart cranberry dish. Orange-flavored liqueur and orange zest give a great citrus touch, along with fresh chopped pineapple and clementine segments. This slightly spiked salad will completely transform your cranberry dish on the Thanksgiving table this year. It's a modern twist on one of the most old-school holiday recipes. Although we always recommend using fresh ingredients, this colorful salad works just as well with frozen cranberries, which will be easy to find around the holidays. Not only is this cranberry salad delicious on its own, it will taste amazing over turkey or any other protein you might serve, like ham, pork chops, or chicken. One Test Kitchen professional suggested that leftovers of this crunchy cranberry salad would be "great over vanilla ice cream for dessert or with Greek yogurt for breakfast," giving even your leftovers a brand-new spin! We just love the idea of making your Thanksgiving leftovers into something more than a sandwich. If you'll be overwhelmed the day you're serving, prepare this salad up to three days in advance. Just cover and store in the refrigerator until you're ready to serve. No one will miss the canned stuff this year, trust us!