Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini

Easy, beautiful, delicious. Those are the three criteria we use in selecting a perfect spring appetizer, and these Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini check every box.

The toasted baguette, smeared with tangy goat cheese and topped with sweet, lightly macerated strawberries with just enough heat from the jalapeños, delivers an explosion of fresh flavor. The final garnish of mint ties all the various notes together, creating a well-rounded appetizer that looks as good as it tastes.

This recipe may only call for a few ingredients, but each brings a key flavor to the final product. Jalapeño for slight spice, lime for tang and zing, honey for sweetness, and mint for a blast of fresh, herbal flavor. This recipe is also easily customizable based on what you have in your fridge. No goat cheese? Go for ricotta. Out of limes? Sub lemon juice. The touch of jalapeño brings this strawberry-forward appetizer in a more savory direction, without overwhelming you with heat. If you want to dial up the heat, use the entire jalapeño. A handy tip for seasonal produce shopping: Before purchasing berries in a plastic container, flip it over to check for any bruised fruit.