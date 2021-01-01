Spicy Spaghetti Squash with Shrimp

You heard it here first, folks: Spaghetti squash is the new spaghetti. Okay, that might not be entirely true. While the squash variety may never truly dethrone tried-and-true pasta , spaghetti squash is a great, low-carb alternative for a healthy dinner.

When cooking spaghetti squash, it’s key to pair it with a dynamic sauce that adds big flavor, like this spicy marinara sauce. Red pepper flakes bring a nice kick, while heavy cream cools it down and rounds out all the flavors. Our secret ingredient to adding umami to this sauce? Anchovies. These can be excluded if you’re not partial to tinned fish, but trust us when we tell you that they add another level of flavor to the dish. They mirror the brininess of the shrimp to create a dish that all seafood-lovers will enjoy. The shrimp add their own natural sweetness, while the pecorino and cream pull everything together at the end.