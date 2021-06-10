Spicy Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

Change up your usual side dish routine with sweet potatoes.

By Melissa Gray

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

active:
15 mins
bake:
30 mins
chill:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Forget everything you know about potato salad. This summer, we're bringing you a fresh, lightened-up take on the picnic classic that is guaranteed to be a new staple. Our Spicy Roasted Sweet Potato Salad is guaranteed to get all the ladies at the luncheon talking.

Instead of traditional red or baby potatoes, we use cubed sweet potatoes in this unique potato salad. Cubing, then roasting the sweet potatoes allows you to achieve that charred, crispy crust in each bite, something that traditional potato salads (with their creamy texture) often lack. We roast the sweet potatoes alongside fresh corn kernels, which really takes this cold salad to the next level. Paired with black beans, jalapeños, cilantro, and a honey-lime dressing, the roasted vegetables channel all of our favorite Southwestern flavors.

This roasted sweet potato salad isn't just for picnics. For taco night, this roasted sweet potato salad would make a great alternative to ground beef. For breakfast, add an egg and you've got sweet potato hash. This salad can be served warm or cold; the options really are endless.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425˚F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Stir together sweet potatoes, corn kernels, 2 tablespoons of the oil, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and ½ teaspoon of the black pepper in a large bowl. Spread in an even layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake until vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk together lime juice, honey, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper in a large bowl until combined.

  • Add sweet potato mixture, beans, and jalapeños to lime juice mixture; stir until evenly coated. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until completely chilled, at least 1 hour or up to 12 hours. Add cilantro to salad; toss to combine. Garnish with scallions, and serve.

