Spicy Roasted Sweet Potato Salad
Change up your usual side dish routine with sweet potatoes.
Recipe Summary
Forget everything you know about potato salad. This summer, we're bringing you a fresh, lightened-up take on the picnic classic that is guaranteed to be a new staple. Our Spicy Roasted Sweet Potato Salad is guaranteed to get all the ladies at the luncheon talking.
Instead of traditional red or baby potatoes, we use cubed sweet potatoes in this unique potato salad. Cubing, then roasting the sweet potatoes allows you to achieve that charred, crispy crust in each bite, something that traditional potato salads (with their creamy texture) often lack. We roast the sweet potatoes alongside fresh corn kernels, which really takes this cold salad to the next level. Paired with black beans, jalapeños, cilantro, and a honey-lime dressing, the roasted vegetables channel all of our favorite Southwestern flavors.
This roasted sweet potato salad isn't just for picnics. For taco night, this roasted sweet potato salad would make a great alternative to ground beef. For breakfast, add an egg and you've got sweet potato hash. This salad can be served warm or cold; the options really are endless.