Spicy Pineapple Slaw Recipe

Now that the sun is finally here and flowers are starting to bloom, it's time to break out the picnic basket and gingham tablecloth for a sunny afternoon spent in the park or on the beach. If you're looking for a little help on what to plan and pack during picnic season, try starting with this refreshing, picnic-perfect slaw to accompany grilled meats, sandwiches, and finger foods. Who can resist a crunchy, festive, and colorful coleslaw recipe when the temperature starts to climb? Not only is coleslaw an easy and delicious way to use up seasonal produce, but it's also a simple side dish that comes together very quickly using very few ingredients. What we love most about this Spicy Pineapple Slaw, in particular, is that there's no mayo in the ingredient list, making it an essential and portable recipe to add to your picnic collection. The added bonus of fresh pineapple and jalapeño and Fresno chiles give this tasty slaw a sweet and spicy flavor. To prepare this recipe, combine cabbage, radishes, cilantro, and chiles in a large bowl. Just before serving, whisk together zest, lime and lemon juice, honey, and seasonings in a small bowl, and let stand for 10 minutes. This crowd-pleasing slaw serves 8, but it can easily be doubled for large gatherings and potlucks. Ready in just 25 minutes, this zesty pineapple slaw is sure to be a mainstay of your summer menu for seasons to come.