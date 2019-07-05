Spicy Pickled Green and Yellow Beans Recipe

In the summer months, many home cooks love to pack their pantry shelves (and gift their friends and neighbors) with jars of pickled seasonal vegetables and fruit, knowing that in the coming winter months, they can open a jar and enjoy the tastes and smells of summer produce. While not as long-lasting, refrigerator pickles are a quick and easy way to preserve the season, as well. Plus, you don't have to go to the time and trouble of processing the pickles in a water bath. This recipe starts with a Master Pickle Brine, a quick, 4-ingredient brine that can be used for anything you may want to pickle. Trim the ends from your green and yellow beans and divide them between your pickling jars. Add the tarragon sprigs and jalapeño chile. To make the brine, combine the rice vinegar, apple cider vinegar, sugar, and salt with 1 cup of water in a medium saucepan, then add the Tablespoon of fennel seeds. Stir the mixture until it boils, and keep it boiling until the sugar dissolves. Move the saucepan off the heat and let the brine cool for about 10 minutes, then carefully pour it into the pickling jars. Cover with a lid, seal tightly, and chill at least 2 days. This will give the brine and flavors enough time to work into the beans and create a delicious pickle. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 months.