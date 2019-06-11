Spicy Pepper Jelly Coleslaw Recipe

Rating: Unrated

It’s not illegal to have a cookout without coleslaw on the table, but it might as well be. This summertime staple is always expected and goes with just about anything on the menu, but after making it once or twice a season, it can seem a little boring. So we kicked things up with a hot-and-sweet coleslaw with thinly sliced napa cabbage and bell peppers, fresh cilantro, red onion and a dressing made with pepper jelly, lime juice, and cayenne pepper. This side dish will not only add color to your table, the lively, crunchy mix of ingredients tastes great too. When making the vinaigrette, make sure to choose a red pepper jelly, not green. Green will taste fine, but it won’t look very nice!

By Pam Lolley and Robby Melvin

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss together cabbage, bell peppers, onion, and cilantro in a bowl. Whisk together pepper jelly, oil, lime juice, salt, cayenne, and black pepper in a small bowl. Add to cabbage mixture; toss until well coated.

    Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/08/2021