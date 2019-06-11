Spicy Pepper Jelly Coleslaw Recipe
It’s not illegal to have a cookout without coleslaw on the table, but it might as well be. This summertime staple is always expected and goes with just about anything on the menu, but after making it once or twice a season, it can seem a little boring. So we kicked things up with a hot-and-sweet coleslaw with thinly sliced napa cabbage and bell peppers, fresh cilantro, red onion and a dressing made with pepper jelly, lime juice, and cayenne pepper. This side dish will not only add color to your table, the lively, crunchy mix of ingredients tastes great too. When making the vinaigrette, make sure to choose a red pepper jelly, not green. Green will taste fine, but it won’t look very nice!