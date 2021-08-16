Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings
Gochujang and grated fresh ginger give this dish a tasty kick. The honey in the marinade chars a good bit on the grill for a rich, caramelized flavor that balances out the heat.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
"Korean barbecue, whether enjoyed at a restaurant or at home, consists of meat and sometimes vegetables cooked quickly on a tabletop grill," writes recipe developer Ann Taylor Pittman, who fondly recalls childhood trips to Korean barbecue joints. "Popular offerings include bulgogi (thinly sliced beef marinated in soy sauce, brown sugar, and garlic), galbi (flanken-cut beef short ribs in a similar marinade), and samgyeopsal (sliced pork belly)—all served with kimchi, rice, red leaf lettuce, sauces, and lots of little relishes and side dishes called banchan."
For our September 2021 issue, Pittman fused the bold flavors of Korean barbecue with the South's prized barbecue culture to create a mash-up of the ages. Kick things up a notch at your next barbecue with these Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings. "Chargrilled chicken wings pick up lots of kick from gochujang, a spicy-sweet Korean fermented chile paste that has become increasingly available in grocery stores," writes Pittman. Gochujang works alongside grated fresh ginger to give this dish a tasty zing. The honey in the marinade chars a good bit on the grill for a rich, caramelized flavor that balances out the heat.