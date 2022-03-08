Spicy Fried Deviled Eggs
Haven't fried a deviled egg before? You're in for a treat.
In the South, making deviled eggs can be considered a competitive sport. Everyone's mother and grandmother has their own way of doing it; the staple appetizer appears at every church potluck or family reunion. Everyone has their own spin on this time-tested dish, some more unique than others, and this one is sure to raise eyebrows.
Ditch the cold classic in favor of these Spicy Fried Deviled Eggs. Coated in panko and fried to golden-brown glory, these spicy deviled eggs pack the textural contrast that the original tends to lack. These fried deviled eggs are not slap-your-mama spicy, but the hot sauce and cayenne pepper add a subtle heat that builds on your palate.
These fried eggs are best eaten warm, but you can make some parts of the recipe in advance. Place the egg white halves in an airtight container, cover with a damp paper towel, and replace the lid. Chill up to one day. The filling can be chilled in a ziplock bag up to one day. Then, you can assemble and fry the eggs just before serving.