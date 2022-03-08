Spicy Fried Deviled Eggs

Haven't fried a deviled egg before? You're in for a treat.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe Summary

active:
55 mins
chill:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Yield:
16
In the South, making deviled eggs can be considered a competitive sport. Everyone's mother and grandmother has their own way of doing it; the staple appetizer appears at every church potluck or family reunion. Everyone has their own spin on this time-tested dish, some more unique than others, and this one is sure to raise eyebrows.

Ditch the cold classic in favor of these Spicy Fried Deviled Eggs. Coated in panko and fried to golden-brown glory, these spicy deviled eggs pack the textural contrast that the original tends to lack. These fried deviled eggs are not slap-your-mama spicy, but the hot sauce and cayenne pepper add a subtle heat that builds on your palate.

These fried eggs are best eaten warm, but you can make some parts of the recipe in advance. Place the egg white halves in an airtight container, cover with a damp paper towel, and replace the lid. Chill up to one day. The filling can be chilled in a ziplock bag up to one day. Then, you can assemble and fry the eggs just before serving.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high. Carefully lower 8 of the eggs into water using a slotted spoon. Cook 10 minutes. Meanwhile, fill a large bowl with cold water and ice. Immediately transfer boiled eggs to ice water; chill 15 minutes. Peel eggs.

  • Heat oil in a medium-size Dutch oven over medium-high until oil reaches 350°F. Meanwhile, cut boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Carefully remove yolks; place in a medium bowl. Set aside egg white halves. Mash yolks using a fork; add mayonnaise, relish, mustard, hot sauce, cayenne, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt; stir until smooth. Transfer mixture to a ziplock plastic bag; seal and set aside.

  • Place flour in a shallow dish. Whisk remaining 2 eggs in a second shallow dish. Place panko in a third shallow dish. Working with 1 egg white half at a time, dredge in flour, gently shaking off excess. Dip in beaten eggs, letting excess drip off; dredge in panko.

  • Working in 3 batches, fry coated egg white halves in hot oil until golden brown, 60 to 90 seconds. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet lined with paper towels to drain. Sprinkle evenly with Creole seasoning and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. 

  • Snip a hole in tip of plastic bag with egg yolk mixture. Pipe about 1 tablespoon egg yolk mixture onto each fried egg white half. Sprinkle with paprika, and transfer to a serving platter.

