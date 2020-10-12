Spicy Cranberry Orange Relish
You may love it or hate it. But one thing is for sure - cranberry sauce is just as much a fixture on the Thanksgiving table as Nana’s silver turkey platter or those cute Pilgrim-shaped salt and pepper shakers that get used once a year. Even if you consider that little bowl of burgundy sauce as more of a decorative object than a food, you still expect it to be there. Some treat cranberry sauce as a holiday side dish while others make it a part of the traditional relish tray, served alongside deviled eggs and pimento cheese-stuffed celery sticks. If you want to go beyond the iconic canned sauce this year, consider this easy cranberry orange relish. Since you just toss all the ingredients into the food processor and give it a whirl, our Test Kitchen dubbed this spicy relish the “cool-kid cranberry sauce.” Process frozen cranberries, sugar, a jalapeño chile, bright green parsley, orange juice and lime zest for about 10 seconds. You can store this in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Even if someone is turned off by the canned sauce, they will love this bright cranberry jalapeno relish. This cranberry relish is amazing served over your turkey and cornbread dressing but, if you are lucky enough to have leftovers or just want to make another batch, this spicy cranberry-orange relish makes an amazing game day appetizer - serve with tortilla chips for a surprising dip, or spoon it over cream cheese or goat cheese for a rif on the traditional pepper jelly situation.