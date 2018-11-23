Spicy Cheddar Cheese Straws
Looking for a new and delicious appetizer for this holiday season? You have to give these Spicy Cheddar Cheese Straws a try. With ingredients like fresh cheddar cheese and crushed red pepper, this recipe is bursting with delectable flavor. They're super easy to make, and oh-so tasty. Want to know the best part? These cheese straws are the perfect make-ahead dish for the holiday season. You can make the dough before any Christmas party and bake them just before your guests arrive, and they also make an excellent hostess gift. With only about 20 minutes of hands-on time, Spicy Cheddar Cheese Straws won't keep you in the kitchen for long. For a fun holiday gift, package them in festive bags and give them away to all your Christmas guests. We guarantee you'll make them again and again.