Spicy Candied Yams with Toasted Pecans

If you like your food on the spicy side, sweet candied yams have probably been left off your Thanksgiving menu for years. It's time to bring this classic Southern side dish to your table with this new and different sweet potato recipe. Minced jalapeño adds heat and ground cumin adds earthy notes to these perfectly caramelized and tender candied yams. These potatoes have a perfect texture; they do not fall apart or become too mushy. You can assemble the dish up to 3 days in advance. Make the recipe through step 2, store it covered in the refrigerator, then bake it Thanksgiving Day. We recommend serving them straight from the oven while the syrup is still hot.