It's soup season. While you may already have a tried-and-true butternut squash soup in your winter rotation, we're here to change things up a little. This Spicy Blue Hubbard Squash Soup highlights Blue Hubbard Squash, a particularly pretty variety. Pale bluish gray on the outside and bright orange on the inside, this heirloom gourd is semisweet and smooth, similar to a sugar pumpkin or butternut squash.

For this recipe, our Test Kitchen sought to complement the natural sweetness of squash with a pleasant note of spice. That's what really makes this soup different: Full of flavor from coriander, cumin, and chili powder, this spicy squash soup is decidedly savory. Smooth in texture with the flavor of squash at the forefront, this winter dish is perfectly balanced. In this recipe, we make use of the whole squash, seeds and all. The toasted squash seeds add a crunch factor, and boy do they look pretty floating atop this soup. This recipe provides a fantastic way to use a lesser-known squash variety, but you can substitute butternut squash in a pinch.