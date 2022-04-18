Spicy Baked Snapper, Greens, and Carrots in Parchment

Dinner is in the bag (or parchment packet).

By John Somerall

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

roast:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
active:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

We love a seafood supper almost as much as we love a sheet pan supper, and both of these all-star categories collide in this recipe for Spicy Baked Snapper, Greens, and Carrots in Parchment.

The technique of steaming fish in parchment stems from the French cooking technique called en papillote, where ingredients—often fish—are baked in a parchment paper parcel. Drawing on this concept, our Test Kitchen developed this twist on a seafood supper, which pairs snapper with carrots and mustard greens for a healthy, well-balanced meal.

The red snapper pairs perfectly with freshly grated ginger—we'd dare to say it's a match made in heaven. The ginger is so fragrant when steamed that the carrots also absorb some of the spicy flavor, accented by the dark mustard greens. It's important to cut the vegetables—in this case, ½-inch slices of carrots—to the stated thickness so they cook through in the short time it takes to cook the fish. Pair this healthy meal with a light, refreshing glass of white wine.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F with racks in upper and lower third positions. Toss together carrots, mustard greens, red Fresno chile, garlic, 2 tsp. olive oil, ½ tsp. kosher salt, and black pepper in a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Lay 4 (18-inch-long x 15-inch-wide) sheets of parchment paper flat on a work surface. Fold each parchment sheet in half crosswise; make a crease down the center, and open back up. Divide prepared vegetables, and place evenly on half of each sheet.

  • Place 4 (6-oz.) skin-on or skinless red snapper fillets over vegetable mixture. Rub fish evenly with 2 tsp. olive oil and ginger; sprinkle with 1 tsp. kosher salt. Top fillets with cilantro sprigs.

  • Fold parchment over fish, making small overlapping folds along edges until fully sealed. Place 2 packets on each of 2 rimmed baking sheets. Roast in preheated oven until parchment puffs, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Transfer each packet to a plate, and carefully cut packets open, avoiding any escaping steam. Discard herb sprigs. Garnish with chopped cilantro. Serve over hot cooked couscous.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/20/2022