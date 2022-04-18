Spicy Baked Snapper, Greens, and Carrots in Parchment
Dinner is in the bag (or parchment packet).
Recipe Summary
We love a seafood supper almost as much as we love a sheet pan supper, and both of these all-star categories collide in this recipe for Spicy Baked Snapper, Greens, and Carrots in Parchment.
The technique of steaming fish in parchment stems from the French cooking technique called en papillote, where ingredients—often fish—are baked in a parchment paper parcel. Drawing on this concept, our Test Kitchen developed this twist on a seafood supper, which pairs snapper with carrots and mustard greens for a healthy, well-balanced meal.
The red snapper pairs perfectly with freshly grated ginger—we'd dare to say it's a match made in heaven. The ginger is so fragrant when steamed that the carrots also absorb some of the spicy flavor, accented by the dark mustard greens. It's important to cut the vegetables—in this case, ½-inch slices of carrots—to the stated thickness so they cook through in the short time it takes to cook the fish. Pair this healthy meal with a light, refreshing glass of white wine.