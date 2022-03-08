Spicy Avocado Dressing
A creamy, vegan salad dressing you can make in one easy step.
When it comes to creamy, dreamy salad dressings, we often think about bottles of ranch, loaded with dairy. But what if we told you that you could achieve that creamy texture without any dairy? Yes, it's possible! Allow us to introduce you to our Spicy Avocado Dressing.
This dressing takes the ingenious trick of using avocado as its base, offering thickness and creaminess—no dairy required. The Mexican-inspired dressing gets a boost of flavor from fresh cilantro and jalapeño, both of which are blended into the dressing. We call for seeded jalapeños, but feel free to leave the seeds in for an extra kick. These few ingredients deliver big flavor to this spicy salad dressing, accented with salt, pepper, and garlic. Adding a bit of oil helps the dressing emulsify, and water thickens it out to help the dressing properly coat the lettuce leaves.
Pair this spicy avocado dressing with romaine, grilled chicken, Cotija cheese, packaged crispy tortilla strips, and radishes for a Southwestern-inspired salad that truly satisfies.
Pair with: romaine, grilled chicken, Cotija cheese, packaged crispy tortilla strips, and radishes