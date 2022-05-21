Spiced Rum-Peach Dumplings

Georgia chef Scottie Johnson uses a fizzy secret ingredient in this decadent dessert.

Scottie Johnson

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
bake:
35 mins
stand:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
active:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Georgia-based chef Scottie Johnson's recipe for Spiced Rum-Peach Dumplings showcases Georgia peaches in all their glory. "My dumplings are awesome because our Georgia peaches are just so fresh. I get them from Lane Southern Orchards right here in Fort Valley. They're firm and just the tastiest ones in the whole world," Johnson says.

Georgia peaches aren't the only secret to these peach dumplings, which are surprisingly easy to recreate at home. With crescent rolls and Mountain Dew on the ingredient list, this easy dessert makes use of pantry and fridge staples to allow the peaches to shine.

In this recipe, sliced peaches get rolled up in crescent roll dough, then bathed in a rum-sugar mixture and baked until golden-brown and bubbling. We can practically guarantee that you'll be coming back for seconds, then thirds.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter an 11- x 7-inch (2-quart) baking dish, and set aside. 

  • Cut each peach into 4 wedges (about 1 to 1¼ inches thick). Unroll crescent rolls, and place triangles side by side on a clean work surface. Place 1 peach wedge along wide end of each triangle, and roll up each triangle, starting with wide end. Place wrapped peaches, point sides up, in prepared baking dish.

  • Melt butter and dark brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium-low, and cook, whisking often, until sugar is dissolved and mixture is well combined, about 3 minutes. Stir in rum and vanilla.

  • Pour sugar mixture evenly over crescent rolls. Top with citrus-flavored soft drink, and sprinkle evenly with ground cinnamon.

  • Bake in preheated oven until crescent rolls are evenly browned and liquid is bubbling rapidly, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove dish from oven, and let stand 5 minutes. Top warm dumplings with whipped cream, and serve immediately.

