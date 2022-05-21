Spiced Rum-Peach Dumplings
Georgia chef Scottie Johnson uses a fizzy secret ingredient in this decadent dessert.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Georgia-based chef Scottie Johnson's recipe for Spiced Rum-Peach Dumplings showcases Georgia peaches in all their glory. "My dumplings are awesome because our Georgia peaches are just so fresh. I get them from Lane Southern Orchards right here in Fort Valley. They're firm and just the tastiest ones in the whole world," Johnson says.
Georgia peaches aren't the only secret to these peach dumplings, which are surprisingly easy to recreate at home. With crescent rolls and Mountain Dew on the ingredient list, this easy dessert makes use of pantry and fridge staples to allow the peaches to shine.
In this recipe, sliced peaches get rolled up in crescent roll dough, then bathed in a rum-sugar mixture and baked until golden-brown and bubbling. We can practically guarantee that you'll be coming back for seconds, then thirds.