Spiced Plum Compote

Rating: Unrated

Our other favorite stone-fruit combines with yogurt and granola for the perfect snack.

By Jasmine Smith

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

If you think that warming spices are only for the holiday season, think again. One of our favorite ways to make use of fresh summer plums is to cook them down with cinnamon, cloves, and dark brown sugar, creating a Spiced Plum Compote that you'll fall head-over-heels for-no matter the season.

Sure, you've had strawberry compote. You may have even tried blueberry compote (our version spiked with mint is a crowd-pleaser). But this plum compote is utterly unique. It all starts with a simple brown sugar syrup, which comes to a boil and infuses with fresh grated ginger, whole cloves, and a cinnamon stick. Once the syrup infuses with all of the spices, we add in fresh, sliced plums, which boil in the syrup until they're tender, but still hold their shape. Instead of cooking the fruit down to a pulpy spread, we're looking to preserve the half-moon shape of those beautiful slices of plum.

This simple plum compote can be served hot or cold; we love to spoon it over Greek yogurt (add in some granola to make a parfait) or ice cream. After all, 'tis the season.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring water, brown sugar, ginger, cloves, and cinnamon to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Cook until sugar has dissolved and mixture starts to thicken, about 5 minutes. Remove and discard cinnamon stick and cloves. Add plums, and return to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until plums are tender but still hold their shape, 10 to 12 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer plums to a medium bowl. Continue to simmer sauce until syrupy, about 8 more minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in salt. Add sauce to plums. Serve chilled with yogurt and granola.

    Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 06/11/2021