Spiced Crispy Chickpeas
A step above your typical bowl of nuts.
Chickpeas are a great source of protein—while there are myriad ways to prepare this versatile bean, we love to crisp them up and use them to top salads, garnish soups and stews, or eat by the handful as an afternoon snack. Once you try this method for making your own crispy chickpeas, you'll be cooking up a batch each week. And now, we've transformed this meal prep hero into the ultimate party appetizer. Forget the bowl of stale bar pretzels or mixed nuts—these Spiced Crispy Chickpeas are going to be the snack that your guests can't stop noshing on.
Instead of taking the deep-frying approach, this recipe calls for pan-frying, which keeps things a little lighter. This simple recipe packs big flavor from za'atar, a Middle Eastern seasoning blend composed of a medley of spices, such as thyme, sesame seeds, cumin, coriander, salt, and sumac. Za'atar provides the foundational flavor for these crispy chickpeas, which come together in just 20 minutes. It's as simple as heating olive oil in a pan and allowing the chickpeas to get nice and crispy on the stovetop. Pro tip: Seasoning the chickpeas with za'atar after cooking ensures that the delicate spices don't burn.