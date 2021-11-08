Chickpeas are a great source of protein—while there are myriad ways to prepare this versatile bean, we love to crisp them up and use them to top salads, garnish soups and stews, or eat by the handful as an afternoon snack. Once you try this method for making your own crispy chickpeas, you'll be cooking up a batch each week. And now, we've transformed this meal prep hero into the ultimate party appetizer. Forget the bowl of stale bar pretzels or mixed nuts—these Spiced Crispy Chickpeas are going to be the snack that your guests can't stop noshing on.