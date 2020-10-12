Spiced Cranberry Mold

It might be polarizing, but you must admit that it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without Grandma’s cut-glass dish of shimmering cranberry sauce on the dinner table. Whether it is treated as a holiday side dish or part of the relish tray, for many people, cranberry sauce is the sweet-tart crowning touch on top of the turkey and cornbread dressing. Like the appearance of canned pumpkin, when you see this canned cranberry sauce on the store shelves you know it is fall. The canned variety has many loyal followers but if you want to try something new with season, consider making your own cranberry jello mold. Pull out your vintage copper molds and in just twenty minutes, you can make a cranberry mold that will jiggle its way into the hearts of your dinner guests. You can use either fresh or frozen (unthawed) cranberries. To make for an easy and clean un-molding, be sure to coat all the cracks and crevices of your mold with cooking spray.

By Emily Nabors Hall
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place cranberries, sugar, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger in a saucepan, and bring to a boil over medium-high, stirring often. Boil, stirring often, until mixture is syrupy and cranberries have released their juices but still have most of their shape, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, pour apple juice into a small bowl. Sprinkle with gelatin; let stand 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Remove cranberry mixture from heat. Whisk ½ cup hot cranberry mixture into apple juice mixture until gelatin is dissolved. Whisk apple juice mixture into remaining cranberry mixture in saucepan, stirring to lightly break down some cranberries.

  • Coat inside of a 2- to 3-cup mold or ramekin with cooking spray. Pour cranberry mixture into prepared mold. Cool at room temperature about 1 hour. Cover loosely; chill until set, at least 8 hours.

  • Place mold in a shallow bowl of warm water for 1 minute. Run an offset spatula or a paring knife around edges of mold; invert cranberry sauce onto a plate before serving. Store, covered, in refrigerator up to 1 week.

