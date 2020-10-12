Spiced Cranberry Mold
It might be polarizing, but you must admit that it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without Grandma’s cut-glass dish of shimmering cranberry sauce on the dinner table. Whether it is treated as a holiday side dish or part of the relish tray, for many people, cranberry sauce is the sweet-tart crowning touch on top of the turkey and cornbread dressing. Like the appearance of canned pumpkin, when you see this canned cranberry sauce on the store shelves you know it is fall. The canned variety has many loyal followers but if you want to try something new with season, consider making your own cranberry jello mold. Pull out your vintage copper molds and in just twenty minutes, you can make a cranberry mold that will jiggle its way into the hearts of your dinner guests. You can use either fresh or frozen (unthawed) cranberries. To make for an easy and clean un-molding, be sure to coat all the cracks and crevices of your mold with cooking spray.