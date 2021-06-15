Spiced Chicken and Veggie Kebabs With Grilled Pita Bread
Don't forget to grill your pita.
Recipe Summary
Get ready to up your grilling game. Hamburgers and hot dogs will always remind us of summertime, but after the third barbecue of the season, we're itching for something different. These Spiced Chicken and Veggie Kebabs with Grilled Pita Bread are on track to become your new signature dish.
Reminiscent of chicken shawarma with a light char and juicy interior, these kebabs have big flavor from the dark meat of the chicken thighs. Adding tomato paste to the marinade gives the chicken a nice color and helps it caramelize on the grill; 2 teaspoons of coriander bring a welcome dose of fragrant, floral spice to the skewers. The 4-ingredient marinade punches above its weight to deliver vibrant, robust flavor to these chicken kebabs. The mint-yogurt sauce is an easy, tzatziki-style sauce that is simple in flavor but pulls everything together; grilling the pita is the extra step that truly elevates this dish.
It's easy to make this recipe ahead of time (especially if you marinate the chicken overnight before grilling); you can even double the quantities to feed a crowd. The yogurt sauce will last for a few days in the fridge and improves in flavor the longer it rests. The cool, creamy sauce and the charred red-orange skewers make a really pretty platter-plus, it's a fun activity for your guests to assemble their own wraps.