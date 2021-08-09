Erika Kwee's Spiced Carrot Cake with Candied Pecans and Caramel Sauce

Erika Kwee is here to help home cooks gain confidence in the kitchen. On her blog, The Pancake Princess, Kwee conducts bake-offs of some of the Internet's most popular recipes. With a data-driven approach to baking, Kwee has tested baked goods ranging from apple crisp to zucchini bread, gaining almost 50,000 Instagram followers along the way. "Baking multiple recipes isn't that much more work compared to making one, because you have to get out all those ingredients anyway," she says. "And the payoff is better." But luckily, thanks to Kwee's rigorous testing process, you don't have to bake a dozen versions of chocolate chip cookies to settle on the best—she's done all the hard work for you.