Spice-Rubbed Turkey
There is no way around it - you have to brine your turkey if you want a flavorful and juicy Thanksgiving main dish. Wet brines are great if you have a container large enough to hold the turkey, brine and lots of cold water. Dry-brining, the less messy method, draws the natural moisture of the bird to the surface for a crackly, crispy skin and flavorful, juicy meat, creating a scrumptious turkey that will have your guests begging for the recipe. If a turkey is great at dinnertime, you know it will be fabulous for leftovers, such as soups and stews and turkey casseroles. After properly thawing your turkey be sure and thoroughly dry it off with a paper towel before applying the herb rub to the inside and outside of the bird. Then you will need to chill the turkey for 8 to 24 hours, so make sure you’ve allowed enough prep time.