Spatchcocked Smoked Turkey
If it is your turn to prepare the turkey this holiday season, put the roasting pan away and try something new. You don’t need a fancy smoker to smoke this turkey, you can use a standard charcoal grill. Everyone anticipates the family-favorite casseroles and side dishes served at big meals, but guests can’t wait to cut into a slice of the tender, juicy turkey. Spatchcocking is often used on chicken, but it is also a smart and time-saving technique to apply to your turkey, as well. By splitting the bird, you increase the surface area, allowing the turkey to cook more evenly and in less time. Turkey sometimes gets a bad rap for either being too dry or undercooked. To practically guarantee a turkey with moist meat and lots of seasoned, crispy skin, spatchcock it. Also referred to as butterflying, spatchcocking is a technique that involves removing the backbone of the bird, then cracking the breastbone so that it lays flat, like an open book. This method makes it easier to cook the white and dark meat evenly, meaning everything stays juicy.