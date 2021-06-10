Sparkling Plum Punch
A big batch recipe that celebrates all we love about plums.
This summer, we're all about plums. The underrated stone fruit is as versatile as it is vibrant-with a deep purple-red hue, plums are bound to make an impression at any party. We make the most of both cooked and raw plums in this festive Sparkling Plum Punch. Break out Grandma's crystal punch bowl: This elegant, big-batch drink deserves the royal treatment.
A perfect way to serve a crowd, this light, non-alcoholic beverage appeals to all. Not too sweet and slightly tangy, this punch gains its flavor from a reduced plum syrup. When combined with fresh lemon juice, sparkling cranberry juice, and sliced plums, it creates a pretty gem-toned drink that guests will marvel at. This is great beverage for a family gathering with kids: The kids can drink the punch straight-up and the adults can add their choice of a light spirit or sparkling wine.
Cooking the plums with sugar and water draws out the flavor of the plums to create an infused and brightly-colored syrup. This syrup can also be used to add a note of sweetness to cocktails or to add an instant dose of flavor to a glass of seltzer. After making the plum syrup, it's important to strain the mixture to remove any bits of broken-down plum.