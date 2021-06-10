Sparkling Plum Punch

A big batch recipe that celebrates all we love about plums.

By Jasmine Smith

This summer, we're all about plums. The underrated stone fruit is as versatile as it is vibrant-with a deep purple-red hue, plums are bound to make an impression at any party. We make the most of both cooked and raw plums in this festive Sparkling Plum Punch. Break out Grandma's crystal punch bowl: This elegant, big-batch drink deserves the royal treatment.

A perfect way to serve a crowd, this light, non-alcoholic beverage appeals to all. Not too sweet and slightly tangy, this punch gains its flavor from a reduced plum syrup. When combined with fresh lemon juice, sparkling cranberry juice, and sliced plums, it creates a pretty gem-toned drink that guests will marvel at. This is great beverage for a family gathering with kids: The kids can drink the punch straight-up and the adults can add their choice of a light spirit or sparkling wine.

Cooking the plums with sugar and water draws out the flavor of the plums to create an infused and brightly-colored syrup. This syrup can also be used to add a note of sweetness to cocktails or to add an instant dose of flavor to a glass of seltzer. After making the plum syrup, it's important to strain the mixture to remove any bits of broken-down plum.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut 4 plums lengthwise into ½-inch slices, and chill until ready to serve. Chop remaining 4 plums into small cubes, and place in a medium saucepan. Add sugar and 1 cup of the water. Bring to a simmer over medium. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until plums are tender, about 10 minutes. Pour plum mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a medium bowl; discard solids. Cover and chill 30 minutes.

  • Combine plum syrup, lemon juice, reserved plum slices, and remaining 5 cups water in a large pitcher; stir to combine. Chill at least 1 hour or up to overnight. Pour chilled punch and fruit into ice-filled glasses, and top each with ¼ cup sparkling cranberry juice.

