Sparkling Cranberries Recipe

Brighten up your holiday table with these sparkling cranberries that make the perfect attaché to any recipe. Straight from the kitchen of Marina Delio of Yummy Mummy Kitchen, these sparkling cranberries are the perfect finishing touch to any holiday dish. From garnishing baked Brie to topping your Christmas cakes, these cranberries look like tasty jewels. We won't deny that the majority of our annual cranberry cooking takes place around the holidays with the typical cranberry sauces. But, some of our favorite cranberry recipes can easily be transformed from a holiday treat to an everyday delight. In this recipe, the cranberries are infused with warmed maple syrup by tossing them and letting them chill in the fridge overnight. Once chilled, toss them in sugar to get that dusted sparkle that looks positively festive. No matter how they're prepared, cranberries add a much-needed pop of color and flavor to any holiday, so use these as an extra sweet excuse to have them well-past Thanksgiving. You'll get a burst of sweet and tart cranberry flavor whenever one sneaks into a bite! As a welcome bonus, you can make these sparkling cranberries for your holiday party up to two days in advance to free your hands for other day-of preparations and make sure you have a secret weapon to whip out.