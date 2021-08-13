Spaghetti with Meatless Ragù

Rating: Unrated

A flavorful ragù in 30 minutes.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Meatless Mondays just got a makeover. A quick, easy pasta supper is our go-to formula for busy weeknights—not only is a big bowl of spaghetti filling, but it's always a favorite among both kids and adults. But all too often, we rely on ground beef to add heft to a simple bowl of pasta. With this recipe for Spaghetti with Meatless Ragù, we've replicated the same big flavor that you'll find in a classic ragù—no meat required.

In this recipe, Dutch oven spaghetti gets coated in a rich, meatless ragù made from a plant-based ground meat substitute. It all starts with the base of so many sauces and soups—mirepoix, also known as diced yellow onion, carrot, and celery. But you don't need to waste any time chopping: To help this dish come together even faster, we pulse these veggies in the food processor. Tomato paste, garlic, fennel, red wine, and crushed plum tomatoes continue to build the flavor of the sauce, while a ground meat substitute adds substance. With big flavor and a short cook time (just 30 minutes!), our meatless ragù is sure to become an instant classic in your house. Top the finished pasta with plenty of Parmesan and serve with garlic bread.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil over high. Meanwhile, pulse onion, carrot, and celery in a food processor until very finely chopped (but not pureed), about 5 pulses, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add chopped vegetable mixture. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add tomato paste and garlic. Cook, stirring constantly, until tomato paste starts to darken, about 2 minutes. Add meat substitute in chunks. Cook, undisturbed, until brown on bottom, about 2 minutes. Break up meat substitute using a wooden spoon. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 4 minutes. Add wine, salt, fennel, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until wine has reduced, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and milk. Reduce heat to medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until ragù is thickened and saucy, about 12 minutes.

  • During final 10 minutes of ragù cook time, add spaghetti to boiling water. Cook until almost al dente, 9 to 11 minutes.

  • Using tongs, transfer spaghetti to ragù in Dutch oven, reserving cooking water in pot. Add about ¾ cup reserved cooking water to spaghetti mixture. Cook over medium, stirring with tongs, until noodles are loosened and coated with sauce. Remove from heat. Add butter and ½ cup of the Parmesan; stir and fold together until butter has melted. Divide among 4 plates; sprinkle with parsley and remaining ¼ cup Parmesan.

