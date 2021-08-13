Meatless Mondays just got a makeover. A quick, easy pasta supper is our go-to formula for busy weeknights—not only is a big bowl of spaghetti filling, but it's always a favorite among both kids and adults. But all too often, we rely on ground beef to add heft to a simple bowl of pasta. With this recipe for Spaghetti with Meatless Ragù, we've replicated the same big flavor that you'll find in a classic ragù—no meat required.

In this recipe, Dutch oven spaghetti gets coated in a rich, meatless ragù made from a plant-based ground meat substitute. It all starts with the base of so many sauces and soups—mirepoix, also known as diced yellow onion, carrot, and celery. But you don't need to waste any time chopping: To help this dish come together even faster, we pulse these veggies in the food processor. Tomato paste, garlic, fennel, red wine, and crushed plum tomatoes continue to build the flavor of the sauce, while a ground meat substitute adds substance. With big flavor and a short cook time (just 30 minutes!), our meatless ragù is sure to become an instant classic in your house. Top the finished pasta with plenty of Parmesan and serve with garlic bread.