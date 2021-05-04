Southwest Cornmeal Candied Bacon
Give an all-time Southern favorite a spicy new twist.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
We love bacon so much we would put it in everything if we could. Pancakes, sandwiches, chicken cutlets, you name it. Everything is better with a little bit of bacon. There's nothing tastier than a crispy and crunchy piece of cooked bacon straight off the griddle. The greasy and salty indulgence is one that we welcome any time of the day in any type of meal. While nothing can beat bacon when it's cooked on the griddle or in the oven for breakfast, we think we may just have a new take on a way to enjoy this salty treat that will tickle your fancy. Candied bacon lets you enjoy everything you love about the traditional bacon you adore with an extra crunchy and slightly spicier twist.
You'll want to combine the first 4 ingredients in a flat cooking dish or plate. Mix the dry ingredients together well so they are combined evenly before you dredge each piece of bacon. By dredging the bacon in a mixture of cumin, red pepper, brown sugar, and cornmeal, you create a layer of coating over each slice that when cooked, comes out perfectly crispy. The addition of some extra flavor adds a nice surprise to the bacon we usually eat at our big breakfasts or brunches. While this variation of bacon does pack in extra flavor and a bit more crunch, it still pairs perfectly with all your favorite breakfast foods, like waffles, pancakes, and even French toast. If anything, it elevates the meal ever so slightly by introducing in these new flavors. We like to bake our bacon in the oven after dredging it in the cornmeal mixture. This ensures that the coating really stays on and works its magic, and that the bacon gets evenly cooked. We know that once you take a bite of this Southwest-style candied bacon, you'll want it at every breakfast or brunch from now on.