Southern Wedding Soup Recipe

Serve your family a bowl of warm soup for supper. This recipe can easily be made on a weeknight in 45 minutes, or you can plan ahead. You can make and freeze the meatballs in advance. If you want to freeze the soup as well, just leave out the pasta. You can prepare that when you're ready to serve the soup. We gave this Italian-American classic our own twist with fresh greens and pork meatballs. The meatballs are also great with spaghetti or in a sandwich. If you prefer, you can substitute baby spinach leaves or turnip greens for the baby kale. If you can't find ditalini pasta, any small shape (like orzo or elbow macaroni) will work fine. Perfect in the evening with a glass of wine and warm buttery bread, Southern Wedding Soup also tastes great for lunch the next day.