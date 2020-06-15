If you shy away from mixed drinks because the ingredient list is too long or there are so many steps to follow, then this is the recipe you need to try. This refreshing summer cocktail not only has a beautiful and intriguing name but, with this short ingredient list, you will memorize it after making the recipe just one time. For absolutely the best taste, use fresh orange juice instead of bottled. Stir together the orange juice and tequila in a pitcher, then pour the mixture into two ice-filled highball glasses. Then very slowly add the grenadine to each glass – do not stir. For best results, pour it down the side of the glass instead of directly in the middle of the mixture. Grenadine is a popular non-alcoholic bar syrup, with a flavor that is both tart and sweet and a deep red color, thanks to the pomegranate juice base. The grenadine will give this Southern Sunrise the reddish or pink tinted layer, so do not stir it or it will muddle with the orange color from the orange juice. The two colors are what gives the cocktail the look of sunrise. Garnish with sweet maraschino cherries and Sparkling Orange Wheels, a quick garnish you can make ahead. Instead of the usual Bloody Mary cocktails, serve this colorful drink at weekend brunches or for breakfast at the beach. This refreshing drink pairs well with breakfast casseroles, shrimp and grits, or summer appetizers.