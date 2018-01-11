Southern Soda Bread

This soda bread is a savory delicacy that you will love to have present at your dinner table on any night of the week. It takes very minimal hands-on time to prepare and with just a little over an hour of baking, it will practically be ready to serve.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

prep:
10 mins
bake:
1 hr 20 mins
cool:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Yield:
Makes 2 loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Whisk together first 5 ingredients in a large bowl. Make a well in center of mixture. Add buttermilk, eggs, and butter, whisking just until thoroughly blended. (Batter should be almost smooth.) Pour batter into 2 lightly greased 8 1/2- x 4 1/2-inch loaf pans.

  • Bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Rotate pans in oven, and shield with aluminum foil. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until a long wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on a wire rack 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife along edges of bread to loosen from pans. Remove from pans to wire rack, and cool completely (about 1 hour).

