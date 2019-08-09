While others try to steal the title of the best homemade cornbread recipe, the South will always remain the reigning cornbread champions. Down South, this side is a staple at cookouts, potlucks, and Sunday dinners at home. Get ready for a no-leftovers guaranteed recipe. Our coveted Southern secret is adding savory bacon drippings to the mix. Make sure to coat the skillet thoroughly in bacon drippings. Then pour the batter into the hot skillet and put it in the oven. After the skillet is fresh out of the oven, place butter on top and let it melt into the bread. It’s true what they say: Butter makes everything better. Cut the warm cornbread into wedges and serve it alongside your favorite barbecue dish or dinner recipe. This dish is so heavenly that your family and friends will eat every last crumb.