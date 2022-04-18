Southern Salmon Benedict
Biscuits and okra put a Southern spin on a breakfast classic.
Now these are what we call fancy eggs. After you try this take on Eggs Benedict with salmon, you'll never go back to the original version.
Our Southern Salmon Benedict has the classic flavors of Eggs Benedict, but with a little extra flair. The biscuits and the okra are decidedly Southern, but the smoked salmon makes this brunch special feel extra fancy and decadent. The pickled okra slices give a nice acidic edge to the salmon and the hollandaise sauce. If this is your first time making Hollandaise sauce, let us assure you: it is not as difficult as it may seem. The key here is to whisk constantly on medium heat—do not let the egg mixture get too hot or it will scramble the egg yolks, breaking the sauce.
For a time-saving hack, we use frozen biscuits as the base for these Eggs Benedict. You can buy frozen biscuits at the grocery store, but we like to make a double-batch of homemade biscuits ahead of time and keep them stocked in the freezer for occasions like these. If you don't feel like poaching the eggs, cooking them sunny-side up or over easy will work just as well. A little bit of lemon zest on each plate adds a welcome burst of lemony flavor, with the chives providing an extra zing.