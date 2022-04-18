Southern Salmon Benedict

Biscuits and okra put a Southern spin on a breakfast classic.

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

30 mins
30 mins
4
Now these are what we call fancy eggs. After you try this take on Eggs Benedict with salmon, you'll never go back to the original version.

Our Southern Salmon Benedict has the classic flavors of Eggs Benedict, but with a little extra flair. The biscuits and the okra are decidedly Southern, but the smoked salmon makes this brunch special feel extra fancy and decadent. The pickled okra slices give a nice acidic edge to the salmon and the hollandaise sauce. If this is your first time making Hollandaise sauce, let us assure you: it is not as difficult as it may seem. The key here is to whisk constantly on medium heat—do not let the egg mixture get too hot or it will scramble the egg yolks, breaking the sauce.

For a time-saving hack, we use frozen biscuits as the base for these Eggs Benedict. You can buy frozen biscuits at the grocery store, but we like to make a double-batch of homemade biscuits ahead of time and keep them stocked in the freezer for occasions like these. If you don't feel like poaching the eggs, cooking them sunny-side up or over easy will work just as well. A little bit of lemon zest on each plate adds a welcome burst of lemony flavor, with the chives providing an extra zing.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bake biscuits according to package directions, and keep warm. 

  • Meanwhile, whisk together water and 4 egg yolks in a small saucepan. Cook egg mixture over medium, whisking constantly, until mixture is foamy and begins to thicken slightly, about 2 minutes. Gradually add melted butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, whisking constantly until each addition of butter is incorporated and mixture is thick, about 6 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Stir in salt and lemon juice; set aside. 

  • Add water to a depth of 3 inches in a wide, shallow stockpot or Dutch oven. Add vinegar; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to low; adjust temperature as needed to maintain a simmer (there should be a few small bubbles at bottom of pot). Crack 8 eggs into individual small bowls or ramekins. Working with 1 egg at a time, add 4 of the eggs to simmering water as close to the surface as possible. Simmer until whites are done and look unified, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, carefully remove cooked eggs and transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat process with 4 remaining eggs.

  • Split biscuits; place them open-faced on a platter. Top each biscuit half with 1 ounce salmon and 1 poached egg; drizzle evenly with hollandaise sauce. Sprinkle with chives, lemon zest, and black pepper; serve immediately.

