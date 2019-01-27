Southern Recipes Everyone Should Make in 2021
If you made a resolution to cook more in the new year, these Southern recipes are the best place to start. We've rounded up a list of 50 of our favorite Southern recipes that will take you from breakfast to dinner, plus snacks, appetizers, and drinks that are always needed when company's coming. Cooking your way through this list throughout 2021 will help you revisit vintage classics, discover new family favorites, and sharpen your cooking skills. You'll always be able to count on these classic Southern recipes for making mealtime feel more like home.
Mamau’s Cheese Straws
This classic snack requires just five ingredients but is still full of flavor.
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
Ground beef is a budget-friendly weeknight favorite at dinnertime, and this oh-so-comforting casserole will be your new favorite way to use it.
Curried Okra Shoestring Fries
Everyone will love eating their okra when it takes on a fry-like texture.
Sock It To Me Cake
Perfect for breakfast or an afternoon treat, this 1960s cake offers a sweet surprise in each bite with a ribbon of brown sugar, cinnamon, and pecans.
Classic Beef Pot Roast
When shopping for this recipe, round roast or brisket are both good choices.
Praline-Cream Cheese King Cake
We're here to help you master this Mardi Gras classic.
Cabbage Casserole
From a summer barbecue to Thanksgiving dinner, this casserole belongs on the menu.
Classic Cast Iron Pizza
Instead of reaching for the phone to order delivery, try your hand at homemade pizza with the help of your favorite skillet.
Scalloped Potatoes With Ham
Ham, cheese, and potatoes are a winning combination that can be served as a side or main dish.
Watermelon Margarita
A colorful cocktail will be your new favorite way to enjoy watermelon on a hot summer day.
Pineapple-Coconut Cake
Think of this decadent cake as a taste of the tropics for your cake stand.
Fried Deviled Eggs
We totally went there, and you have to try it, too.
Pear Salad
No cooking is required to create this vintage snack.
Heirloom Tomato Pie
We took your grandmother’s tomato pie recipe and updated it with gorgeous heirloom tomatoes and a homemade Parmesan-Buttermilk Crust.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
This foolproof breakfast casserole recipe is the trustiest one in our recipe box.
Martina McBride's Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Martina McBride loves making, serving, and eating soup, and we must say we agree.
Creamy Peach Icebox Cake
It’s no secret: Southerners rely on cool icebox pies and cakes to get through sweltering summers, and this is the latest recipe to add to your repertoire.
Instant Pot Potato Salad
We've adapted the recipe for classic potato salad to fit newer kitchen appliances while still delivering the same delicious flavor.
Sandwich Bread
You'll enjoy your favorite sandwich even more when it's served between two slices of homemade bread.
Caramelized Onion Dip
Forgo reaching for a store-bought dip, serve this homemade recipe at your next tailgate.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Get that cinnamon roll taste you love without kneading a single piece of dough. We call that a win.
Creamed Chipped Beef & Toast
This nostalgic recipe can be served over Texas toast or buttermilk biscuits.
German Chocolate Cake
German Chocolate Cake originated in Dallas in the 1950s and has continued to appear in Southern homes since.
Cowboy Casserole
If you’re in search of a kid-friendly dinner recipe, we’ve got you covered with this casserole.
Cast-Iron Skillet Burgers
Your cast-iron skillet plus ingredients like mustard and Worcestershire sauce will give your homemade burgers more flavor than ever before.
Coconut Pound Cake
A slice of this pound cake can fix problems from even the worst days.
Skillet Pot Pie with Chicken and Spring Vegetables
We gave old-school chicken pot pie a speedy weeknight upgrade with puff pastry and your handy skillet.
Smoky Field Pea-and-Greens Dip
If you’re in need of a tailgate recipe that showcases Southern ingredients, look no further than this warm, cozy dip.
Dutch Baby Pancake
Get acquainted with the Dutch baby, because it’s going to be your new favorite Saturday morning brunch treat.
Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts
Take me out to the ballgame, take me out with the crowd. These boiled peanuts will make you feel like you’re in the stadium stands, munching on your favorite ballpark snack.
Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins
Southern-favorite sorghum and pecans star in this sweet breakfast recipe that your guests will love.