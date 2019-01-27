Southern Recipes Everyone Should Make in 2021

By Mary Shannon Wells
Updated February 11, 2021
Credit: John Lee

If you made a resolution to cook more in the new year, these Southern recipes are the best place to start. We've rounded up a list of 50 of our favorite Southern recipes that will take you from breakfast to dinner, plus snacks, appetizers, and drinks that are always needed when company's coming. Cooking your way through this list throughout 2021 will help you revisit vintage classics, discover new family favorites, and sharpen your cooking skills. You'll always be able to count on these classic Southern recipes for making mealtime feel more like home.

1 of 50

Mamau’s Cheese Straws

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Prop Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel; Food Styling: Pam Lolley

Recipe: Mamau’s Cheese Straws

This classic snack requires just five ingredients but is still full of flavor. 

2 of 50

Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Ground beef is a budget-friendly weeknight favorite at dinnertime, and this oh-so-comforting casserole will be your new favorite way to use it.

3 of 50

Curried Okra Shoestring Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Curried Okra Shoestring Fries

Everyone will love eating their okra when it takes on a fry-like texture. 

4 of 50

Sock It To Me Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Food stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Sock It To Me Cake

Perfect for breakfast or an afternoon treat, this 1960s cake offers a sweet surprise in each bite with a ribbon of brown sugar, cinnamon, and pecans. 

5 of 50

Classic Beef Pot Roast

Recipe: Classic Beef Pot Roast

When shopping for this recipe, round roast or brisket are both good choices. 

6 of 50

Praline-Cream Cheese King Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Praline-Cream Cheese King Cake

We're here to help you master this Mardi Gras classic. 

7 of 50

Cabbage Casserole

Credit: Photography: Victor Protasio, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck, Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cabbage Casserole

From a summer barbecue to Thanksgiving dinner, this casserole belongs on the menu. 

8 of 50

Classic Cast Iron Pizza

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Recipe: Classic Cast Iron Pizza

Instead of reaching for the phone to order delivery, try your hand at homemade pizza with the help of your favorite skillet. 

9 of 50

Scalloped Potatoes With Ham

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Scalloped Potatoes With Ham

Ham, cheese, and potatoes are a winning combination that can be served as a side or main dish. 

10 of 50

Watermelon Margarita

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Watermelon Margarita

A colorful cocktail will be your new favorite way to enjoy watermelon on a hot summer day. 

11 of 50

Pineapple-Coconut Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Cake

Think of this decadent cake as a taste of the tropics for your cake stand. 

12 of 50

Fried Deviled Eggs

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Fried Deviled Eggs

We totally went there, and you have to try it, too.

13 of 50

Pear Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pear Salad

No cooking is required to create this vintage snack. 

14 of 50

Heirloom Tomato Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Pie

We took your grandmother’s tomato pie recipe and updated it with gorgeous heirloom tomatoes and a homemade Parmesan-Buttermilk Crust.

15 of 50

Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

This foolproof breakfast casserole recipe is the trustiest one in our recipe box.

16 of 50

Martina McBride's Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup

Credit: Courtesy Oxmoor House

Recipe: Martina McBride's Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup

Martina McBride loves making, serving, and eating soup, and we must say we agree. 

17 of 50

Creamy Peach Icebox Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Peach Icebox Cake

It’s no secret: Southerners rely on cool icebox pies and cakes to get through sweltering summers, and this is the latest recipe to add to your repertoire.

18 of 50

Instant Pot Potato Salad

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Instant Pot Potato Salad

We've adapted the recipe for classic potato salad to fit newer kitchen appliances while still delivering the same delicious flavor. 

19 of 50

Sandwich Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sandwich Bread

You'll enjoy your favorite sandwich even more when it's served between two slices of homemade bread.

20 of 50

Caramelized Onion Dip

Credit: Getty Images / 7886565

Recipe: Caramelized Onion Dip

Forgo reaching for a store-bought dip, serve this homemade recipe at your next tailgate. 

21 of 50

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Get that cinnamon roll taste you love without kneading a single piece of dough. We call that a win.

22 of 50

Creamed Chipped Beef & Toast

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Creamed Chipped Beef & Toast

This nostalgic recipe can be served over Texas toast or buttermilk biscuits. 

23 of 50

German Chocolate Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake originated in Dallas in the 1950s and has continued to appear in Southern homes since. 

24 of 50

Cowboy Casserole

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cowboy Casserole

If you’re in search of a kid-friendly dinner recipe, we’ve got you covered with this casserole.

25 of 50

Cast-Iron Skillet Burgers

Credit: photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cast-Iron Skillet Burgers

Your cast-iron skillet plus ingredients like mustard and Worcestershire sauce will give your homemade burgers more flavor than ever before. 

26 of 50

Coconut Pound Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Coconut Pound Cake

A slice of this pound cake can fix problems from even the worst days.

27 of 50

Skillet Pot Pie with Chicken and Spring Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Skillet Pot Pie with Chicken and Spring Vegetables

We gave old-school chicken pot pie a speedy weeknight upgrade with puff pastry and your handy skillet.

28 of 50

Smoky Field Pea-and-Greens Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Smoky Field Pea-and-Greens Dip

If you’re in need of a tailgate recipe that showcases Southern ingredients, look no further than this warm, cozy dip.

29 of 50

Dutch Baby Pancake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Dutch Baby Pancake

Get acquainted with the Dutch baby, because it’s going to be your new favorite Saturday morning brunch treat.

30 of 50

Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts

Take me out to the ballgame, take me out with the crowd. These boiled peanuts will make you feel like you’re in the stadium stands, munching on your favorite ballpark snack.

31 of 50

Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins

Southern-favorite sorghum and pecans star in this sweet breakfast recipe that your guests will love.

32 of 50