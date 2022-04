Southern Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Two things. The pie crust recipe is amazing! I've struggled with making a flavorful and light pie crust - and this one turned out amazing! I think the addition of the apple cider vinegar is what did it.

Second - the filling was delicious! I substituted molasses for sorghum syrup and was so pleased with how it turned out. Pumpkin pie isn't my favorite, but I think this recipe is one I'll be making every Christmas/Thanksgiving going forward! It was so flavorful! Paired it with vanilla bean ice cream and the family loved it!