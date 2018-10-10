Southern Pumpkin Pie Recipe
This pumpkin pie from Cheryl Day's Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah, Georgia won high marks from our Test Kitchen for its richly spiced filling and tender yet crisp crust. Around Thanksgiving, Cheryl and her husband, Griffith, stock their cases with different varieties like Salted Caramel Apple and Cranberry-Orange Crumble. After the pickup rush is done (350 pies later!), she begins cooking her own Turkey Day dinner and returns to the flavors of her childhood: sweet potato (which is an easy swap in her Southern Pumpkin Pie recipe) and lemon meringue. She enjoys sharing these memories of her mother with family, friends, and any "Sugarnauts" (her nickname for bakery employees) in need of a home for the holiday. Cheryl adds a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to her pie crust to make it "just so dang flaky." Don't shy away from this tastey Southern Pumpkin Pie and serve it up for any special occasion this fall.