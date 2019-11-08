There's one remarkable spread that holds a treasured spot at every Southern table; the legendary pimiento cheese spread. It's a beloved, tried-and-true dish that everyone loves. Whip up a batch of this creamy cheese and stick it in the fridge until guests come over. Our recipe is pretty straight forward, we use two types of cheese: sharp cheddar and sharp white cheddar to create this colorful cheese concoction. But there is one thing that makes our pimiento cheese stand out: the addition of dill pickle juice. Don't knock it until you try it. This tangy addition will win over even the non-pickle eaters. It's important to use a high-quality mayonnaise to bind all of these ingredients together (our personal favorite is Duke's). This loveable spread comes together in just 10 short minutes. It's versatile enough to be served as an appetizer with crackers and celery or can be transformed into a creamy pimento cheese sandwich. The options are truly endless with this one-of-a-kind Southern Pimiento Cheese recipe.